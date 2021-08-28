‘I was just awestruck’: Lincoln HS Marine Corps JROTC receives national award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Marine Corps JROTC at Lincoln High School is in the national spotlight.

Jackson Abbott started his senior year at Lincoln High School on Thursday with some exciting news.

“My instructor pulled me aside and he’s like we’re getting a massive award and he told me and I was just awestruck,” LHS Marine Corps JROTC Cadet/Capt. Jackson Abbott said.

The school’s Marine Corps JROTC has received the Marine Corps Reserve Association Outstanding Unit Award for the 2020-2021 school year.

“I’m extremely proud,” said LHS Marine Corps JROTC Senior Marine Instructor Lt. Col. Brian Harwell USMC (Ret.).

It’s the second time in program history the Lincoln High School Marine Corps JROTC has been named a Naval Honor School. This time around, the award means it’s one of the top four in the country.

The award is based on a variety of accomplishments, including academic achievements, U.S. military academy appointments, and community service.

In fact, the cadets put in more than 1,800 community service hours during the last school year.

“Not to mention that it was done in kind of a pandemic situation. What makes me most proud is A.) they were willing to go out and do it, but B.) they accomplished that mission of community service in a safe and effective manner,” Harwell said.

Abbott is proud of all his fellow cadets for their hard work.

“It’s incredible seeing what we can do as a unit and accomplishing the mission,” Abbott said.

47 returning cadets have received a special designation to put on their uniforms.

The award also means Lt. Col. Harwell is able to nominate cadets to United States Military Academy West Point and the U.S. Air Force Academy.