‘I think it’s going to be a good year’: Baltic School District officials optimistic for new school year

BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) – Students across KELOLAND are heading back to school. Last year at this time many districts were navigating how to keep students and staff safe due to COVID-19.

Students in the Baltic School District have been back in the classroom for about a week. So far, the superintendent says the school year is starting off well.

“Everybody seems really happy to be back in school and I think a lot of parents are happy kids are in school and we are really happy that we can be here in person and not have all of the mitigation things we had last year, we are trying to be a little bit looser this year and we will see how that goes,” superintendent, Bob Sittig said.

A year ago, officials were trying to figure out how to safely bring kids back to school.

“There were so many things we didn’t know about COVID and I think we know so much more about it now so I think we are in a lot different place so a little more comfort level with it,” Sittig said.

“Going into last year it was definitely a lot of questions and not a lot of answers, I think this year we are kind of acclimated to our situation, I think we have a better understanding and what to expect,” high school math teacher, Alex Langner said.

Masks are optional in the district.

“If you walk around you will see a few but I’m going to tell you that you don’t see very many,” Sittig said.

A new year Sittig is looking forward to.

“I think it’s going to be a good year, I can’t emphasize enough, people were great last year during this, they really were, they were understanding and so on, let’s hope we can get back to so called normal,” Sittig said.

Sittig says they have protocols in place if someone tests positive for COVID-19.