“I should have done better”, A Sioux Falls COVID-19 survivor’s warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Like many of us, a Sioux Falls man tried to stay safe from the coronavirus. He wore his mask, he took social distancing seriously. But today, after recovering from a battle with the virus, he says he would not wish it on anybody, he could have done better.

“I thought I was invincible like everyone else, we’re mask wearers, we’re distance people like everyone else, you know what we let our guard down in a group setting and we paid for it, said Tom Stritecky.

Both Stritecky and his wife came down with COVID-19 in mid October. Tom struggled most.

“Every day was, I spent my whole day concentrating on trying to breathe. And a very helpless feeling and that was for about two weeks, then after that, every day started getting better, and it’s been almost 5 weeks now and I’m still seeing some respiratory issues and some cough issues,” said Stritecky.

Hospitalization was an option, but Tom says with no room for him in Sioux Falls, he opted for home care.

“Probably the scariest part of this whole thing is once I realized I had tested positive that virus is in control of you. It can be as little as a sniffle or as strong as death, Stritecky said

Since he’s been open about getting the virus, friends have confided in their own struggles with Covid. Tom also says a cousin was diagnosed and five days later she was dead.

“So this is a reality for all of us. And there’s a lot of things we can do, and despite argument about will a mask work, ah I’m going to wear my mask, even post Covid for me, and I think it’s important to know your crowds, know your distances, stay within your circle, and do anything you can do to help prevent it, and prevent what I went through,” Stritecky said.