‘I might not have my daughter’: How a college student helped two teens after serious head-on crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – What would you do if you witnessed a serious crash and a car with two teenagers in it maybe minutes away from going up in flames? That’s a question one SDSU student had to answer very quickly ten days ago near 57th Street and Marion Road in Sioux Falls.

“There was a girl, her name was Autumn, that was at the scene when it happened. She witnessed them get hit and the only phone number that Isaac could remember at the time was my mother’s number. And so, my mom got the call and then she called me. And I was like, can I please speak with Isaac? And he got on the phone, but he was just so disoriented. He was like, ‘mom, what happened? Where am I? I’m so cold.’ And, as he said that, they put him on the gurney and they took him,” Nichole Clark, Isaac Corado’s mom said.

Autumn Klaudt and her boyfriend were just getting onto the bridge over Interstate 29 on West 57th Street on February 11th when they watched a Ford Explorer collide head-on with a car headed the opposite direction. In that car was 17-year-old Isaac Corado and 18-year-old Jennah Simphaly.

“My first reaction was just to go over there and check on whoever was in the vehicle. It happened so fast it was hard to even tell who hit who or what was going on. The car with the teenagers that was in it, they were slammed up against the curb. There was a small hood fire, so I pulled up behind them, went to go check, see if the driver was okay. At that time, I didn’t know if there was a passenger. The door was locked, we tried to beat in the windows, that didn’t work, unfortunately. The doors did become unlocked, somehow, which is great. We were able to get the driver out, Isaac, the 17-year-old, and then when I was in the vehicle, that’s when I noticed that there was also a passenger. Which is where it hit where she took most of the blow,” Klaudt said.

Once out of the car, Corado gave Klaudt his grandma’s phone number. Then his grandma called his mom.

“I had to make the call that no one wants to ever receive — your child was in an accident, it was pretty bad. You want to let them know serious it is, but not give too many details and, you know, they’re scared,” Klaudt said.

She then waited with Corado and Simphaly until first responders came to take them to the hospital.

“Definitely want her, you know, to know that I appreciate that so much,” Cara Jackson, Jennah Simphaly’s mom said.

“We are so grateful,” Clark said.

“Yeah, I might not have my daughter if it wasn’t for her,” Jackson said.

The third car involved in the crash had rolled into an embankment. Klaudt says the car had landed on the driver’s side door and also had a small hood fire.

“I realized that there was no way I would be able to get that person out, there’s no way getting in that vehicle. Even if you could get in, there’s no way you could safely get out with someone that’s possibly unconscious,” Klaudt said.

Klaudt says first responders had to use the ‘jaws of life’ to get a 25-year-old out of that car.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for Isaac Corado and Jennah Simphaly to help their families with medical expenses.

Police say speeding and alcohol could have been factors in the crash. No charges have yet been made.