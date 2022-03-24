SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ‘I Love the 90s Tour’ is returning to Sioux Falls this summer.

Ballpark Music and the Sioux Falls Canaries announced on Thursday that Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature featuring Treach, Tone Loc, Young MC and DJ Kool will be coming to The Birdcage on August 5.

The “I Love the 90s Tour” last came to Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in 2016. This will be a return trip for Vanilla Ice and Tone Loc.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, March 25. You can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster or at the Sioux Falls Canaries box office.