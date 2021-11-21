‘I love it’: Veterinarian provides new service near Colman

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — A new veterinary service opened its doors this past week near Colman, and it’s offering a unique service that could literally be brought to your town.

Dr. Aidan McNeil always wanted to be a veterinarian.

“I grew up on a horse ranch, and the horse ranch of course had all the other animals, and I loved animals,” McNeil said.

McNeil used to be a science teacher, but she later graduated from veterinary school at the University of California, Davis in 2006.

“I really enjoyed being a teacher, but I was teaching young women that they could go be anything they wanted to be, work in science and mathematic careers, and I thought to myself, ‘I still really want to be a veterinarian,'” she said.

McNeil and her husband Jeff Clark moved in 2015 from California to Custer, South Dakota and then to the Colman area about six months ago.

Colman Veterinary Services opened November 15 about five miles outside of Colman. Clark will be the practice manager.

“The husband of a veterinarian. There are some stories to be sure, but no, it’s completely different. This is working side-by-side. This is going to test the marriage a little bit. Not a lot, a little. And we’re going to have a lot of fun with it, and she’s a doctor so I respect that greatly,” Jeff Clark said.

They offer services for horses, livestock, household pets and more.

“I do see lizards and snakes and turtles and things like that. I do horses, llamas, alpacas. I’ve seen elephants, camels – everything,” McNeil said.

Services include wellness care, surgery and in-home euthanasia.

“So vaccines, spades, neuters, but general medicine and surgery as well. Enjoying surgery as much as I do, we will be doing tumor removals, dentals, all the things you would normally expect to see in a small animal veterinary clinic,” McNeil said.

The clinic is located in a travel trailer. It will also become a mobile clinic in warmer months. McNeil is excited for what’s to come.

“I love working with people and their animals and that it’s a different day everyday, and your brain is fed constantly with questions and problems, so it’s like doing puzzles constantly. I love it,” McNeil said.

You can find them on Facebook here.