SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new camp is helping students with intellectual or developmental disabilities learn about their options after high school.

The camp is offered by Augie Access at Augustana University.

17-year-old Dawson Pritchett and his fellow campers are setting their goals for the future.

“One of my goals is to work on my money situation. I’m bad a money management, so I’m learning money management in the future,” Pritchett said.

This is just one of the activities at Augie Access Experience Camp.

The group of mostly high schoolers is getting the authentic campus experience.

“Living in the dorm, eating in the cafeteria, walking the grounds,” Augustana assistant professor Michelle Powers said.

Other camp activities include attending a university class led by Augustana University faculty and a scavenger hunt.

The camp is designed to help students figure out if a post-secondary program is right for them.

“To determine where you want to be after high school is a tough decision for anybody, and with our families, they want to be very confident in their choices, and as a young person you want to know it’s a good fit for you,” Powers said.

Pritchett plans to attend Southeast Tech to become a diesel technician.

Thanks to this camp, he’s learning more about what college life could look like.

“So far, so good. It’s awesome. I love it here,” Pritchett said.

The camp is free for the campers thanks to a grant from the South Dakota Council on Developmental Disabilities.