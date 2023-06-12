SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Prosecutors say the man – accused of threatening three Sioux Falls police officers with a rifle – is a retired Army veteran whose being treated for PTSD.

27-year-old Tristan Deck is in the Minnehaha County Jail with a $100,000 cash-only bond. He’s only lived in Sioux Falls for about four months.

A neighborhood just southeast of Augustana University was full of heavily armed law enforcement officers and flashing lights Sunday night.

What started as a hit-and-run investigation took a sudden turn.

“An uninvolved individual from a residence came outside and starting yelling at our officer. He was yelling at our officer to leave his property, demanding that he leave his property. The officer and this other individual from the vehicle were standing on a public sidewalk at the time conducting that investigation,” Sioux Falls Police Lieutenant Jason Leach said.

The officer told the man, who was later identified as Tristan Deck, to go back inside.

“The suspect then made a threat that said, ‘I’m going to make you leave the property,’ and went back in the house. Our officer continued to talk with the individual he was with. The suspect then came out of his house with a long gun. The officer wasn’t sure if it was a shotgun or a rifle at that point but identified it as a firearm,” Leach said.

The officer and the hit-and-run suspect took cover behind a police car, and the officer called for backup.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter. Police say the suspect was pointing what they believed was a flashlight at them. It was later identified as a weapon-mounted light at the end of the rifle. In court Monday, a prosecutor said Deck yelled, “I know where you are. I can hear your radios.”

“They gave commands for him to drop the gun. He had taken off running at one point to try and jump over a fence but dropped the gun. Officers were able to get him to comply and take him into custody,” Leach said.

After Deck was arrested, they found four fully-loaded magazines and a tourniquet in his pockets. The rifle he was pointing at police was also loaded.

Also in court, prosecutors said that while he was in jail learning of his charges, Deck stated “I just want to kill someone.”

The driver who was talking with the officer when this all started was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.