HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills.

It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother.

The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“We did 800 miles yesterday, so we got 450 miles to go today,” Motorcyclist Erik Garza said.

This is the Michigan man’s third time going to the rally, and there’s a lot he likes about the event.

“The culture, the bikes, the scenery, the rides, going up and down Iron Mountain is just something we don’t have in Michigan. Everything is flat,” Garza said.

Nick Morrissey and his girlfriend are also sharing the roads with lots of other motorcyclists.

“They’re just everywhere today,” Motorcyclist Nick Morrissey said.

He’s traveling from Wisconsin to attend the event for the first time.

“Just the big bike rally and want to see Mt. Rushmore and I’ve always wanted to see Devil’s Tower,” Morrissey said.

As Morrissey gets ready for a new experience, Garza has already decided he wants to make the rally an annual trip.

“I just love it out here. I can’t get enough of it, so that’s why I’m here again,” Garza said.

The rally runs through next Sunday.

Officials estimate the rally attendance was more than 500,000 last year.