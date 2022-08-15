Missing poster for Larissa Lone Hill

MANDERSON, S.D. (KELO) – When young Indigenous people go missing in South Dakota, their families often go years without ever having answers. Leaving them to wonder if their young daughter or son is even alive anymore.

In 2016, Larissa Lone Hill from Manderson, South Dakota, went missing after being dropped off at a party in Rapid City. Six years later, her family still doesn’t have answers about what happened or where she is.

“She’s so trusting she just put her life in the wrong hands or, you know, something happened. I don’t know if I’ll ever know, if I’ll ever find out but I know somebody knows something out there and they’re not saying anything,” Lisa Lone Hill, Larissa’s mother, said.

Larissa Lone Hill was 21 when she was last seen. She left behind a two year-old-daughter, who is now eight.

“Her world was her daughter,” Lisa Lone Hill said.

Lisa Lone Hill says Larissa was always cheerful and loved country music.

“Just happy and just likes to tease around,” Lisa Lone Hill said.

But Lisa no longer gets to see her daughter’s smile or hear her jokes.

Larissa Lone Hill and her daughter

“I never wish this on anybody. I never knew it would happen to us,” Lisa Lone Hill said.

For six years, Lisa has never given up hope that Larissa will be found.

“Whether she’s alive or not, I don’t know, I just want to find out,” Lisa Lone Hill said.

She just wants closure.

“And I don’t know how much longer I can hang on or hold it. But, you know, my grandkids keeps me pretty strong,” Lisa Lone Hill said.

The Rapid City Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on where Larissa Lone Hill is located.