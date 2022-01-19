‘I believe he would’ve had to see him’: N.D. agents share what they believe Ravnsborg knew

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The House Select Committee on Investigation is looking into possibly recommending that South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg be impeached for his actions on the night of a deadly crash in September 2020.

On Wednesday the committee heard from Joe Arenz and Arnie Rummel, each special agents with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation who interviewed Ravnsborg. The attorney general was driving the car that struck and killed Joe Boever.

“There was a statement that he made that caught my attention during the interview, and I don’t have the exact quote, but it was something along the lines of ‘I didn’t see what I hit until impact,'” Arenz said.

Ravnsborg said in a statement two days after the crash that he hadn’t seen what he struck. Arenz shared another statement from Ravnsborg that casts doubt on that.

“At one point he made the statement, and again, I quoted him in my reports but I don’t have the quote in front of me, something along the lines of, ‘I got there, I turned around, and that’s when I saw him,’ and then he said, ‘No, I didn’t see him,'” Arenz said.

Rep. Jamie Smith, a Democrat from Sioux Falls, asked Arenz and Rummel about what they think Ravnsborg knew.

“Do you believe that the attorney general knew that he didn’t hit a deer and hit a person?” Smith said.

“His statements that he made made me believe that,” Arenz said.

Rummel concurred.

“I believe he would’ve had to see him, is my opinion,” Rummel said.

At the end of the meeting, committee chair Spencer Gosch, a Republican from Glenham, looked ahead to what’s next.

“The committee’s got a lot of, a lot to discuss, and we will have those discussions at a later time,” Gosch said.