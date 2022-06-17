SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During a signing event at Southeast Tech Friday, more than one hundred students received full-ride Build Dakota scholarships.

“Now it’s just like, I actually have a future that’s in store and set for me,” said Litiana SoukkeoJohnson, auto tech.

Some incoming students at Southeast Technical College received life-changing news this morning.

“Getting this scholarship is exciting because as we all know college is really expensive,” said Brooklyn Peterson, nurse.

378 students applied and 142 were selected for full-ride scholarships.

“The Build Dakota scholarship fund will actually cover all of the tuition that a student will incur in terms of pursuing their program of study and covers additional costs of books, computers, if students are in different trade programs it will cover tool costs,” said Bob Griggs, President of Southeast Technical College.

These scholarships will allow students to graduate and begin their careers debt-free.

“Something like this saves you a lot, it helps you start working sooner and not have to worry about years later the burden of debt,” Peterson said.

Students at Southeast also get a head start in the workforce in their field of study.

“It feels good that I can get started earlier and really make my impact in the workplace,” said Eli Hight, civil engineering tech.

“I’m going to be starting off with general service so tire changes, oil changes, and eventually work my way up to completely rebuilding and reinstalling engines, transmissions all the good stuff on cars,” said Cole Heine, automotive tech.

“I’m going to be doing something I love to do. I’m excited for what the future has in store for me, I know this scholarship has been a blessing to me and the family,” Soukkeo Johnson said.

Southeast Tech had the highest number of applicants and recipients of this scholarship so far and says more students will have this opportunity as the program grows.