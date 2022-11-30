SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction on Interstate 90 in McCook County is nearly finished.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said traffic on a stretch of I-90 between Salem and Humboldt will be switched on Thursday (Dec. 1). All westbound traffic will be moved from the eastbound lanes and guided into the westbound lanes so repainting of lane lines can be completed for eastbound traffic.

Two-way traffic control measures will be removed and eastbound and westbound traffic will be fully operational after the eastbound lanes are repainted on Thursday and Friday.

The DOT says all exits will be reopened and shoulder work and final striping will be finished in Spring 2023.

The $37.5 million project started in March 2022 to reconstruct 15 miles of the interstate, including recycling the existing surfacing, placement of 11 ½ inches of new concrete surfacing with asphalt shoulders, reconstruction of two bridges, rehabilitation of two additional bridges, replacement of culverts and regrading of low-lying areas.