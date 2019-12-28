I-90 to partially close tonight in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — I-90 will be closed eastbound from Rapid City to Mitchell and westbound from Mitchell to Wall at 7 p.m. CT, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

“Heavy snow and extremely high winds will pick up early this evening (Saturday) creating hazardous driving conditions with visibility down to zero,” the state said. “This system is not expected to ease up and leave the state until sometime on Monday.”

The DOT reports many highways are ice-covered, and travel is being discouraged Saturday night into Monday unless absolutely necessary.

“Drivers trying to avoid the closures are reminded that state highways and county roads will not be any better and may likely be worse,” the state said.

Officials say plows in locations with heavy snow will be brought in off most highways early Saturday evening and No Travel Advisories will be issued. Heavy drifting will start to occur fairly quickly.

If you must travel, the departments of Transportation and Public Safety recommend travelers also take the following steps.

Wear your seatbelt

Travel during the day

Drive with your headlights on (not daytime running lights) so you can be seen by other motorists from the front and rear

Don’t use cruise control on icy or snow-covered roads

Use highly traveled roads and highways

Keep family and friends informed of your travel schedule and route

Call 511 or visit safetravelusa.com for road conditions

Keep a winter weather survival kit in your car. The kit should include blankets, warm clothing, water, energy bars, a flashlight, a distress flag, a shovel and matches

Travel with a charged cell phone, but don’t rely on it to get you out of a bad situation

