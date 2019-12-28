I-90 to partially close tonight in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — I-90 will be closed eastbound from Rapid City to Mitchell and westbound from Mitchell to Wall at 7 p.m. CT, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
“Heavy snow and extremely high winds will pick up early this evening (Saturday) creating hazardous driving conditions with visibility down to zero,” the state said. “This system is not expected to ease up and leave the state until sometime on Monday.”
The DOT reports many highways are ice-covered, and travel is being discouraged Saturday night into Monday unless absolutely necessary.
“Drivers trying to avoid the closures are reminded that state highways and county roads will not be any better and may likely be worse,” the state said.
Officials say plows in locations with heavy snow will be brought in off most highways early Saturday evening and No Travel Advisories will be issued. Heavy drifting will start to occur fairly quickly.
If you must travel, the departments of Transportation and Public Safety recommend travelers also take the following steps.
- Wear your seatbelt
- Travel during the day
- Drive with your headlights on (not daytime running lights) so you can be seen by other motorists from the front and rear
- Don’t use cruise control on icy or snow-covered roads
- Use highly traveled roads and highways
- Keep family and friends informed of your travel schedule and route
- Call 511 or visit safetravelusa.com for road conditions
- Keep a winter weather survival kit in your car. The kit should include blankets, warm clothing, water, energy bars, a flashlight, a distress flag, a shovel and matches
- Travel with a charged cell phone, but don’t rely on it to get you out of a bad situation
Winter Weather Resources
Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:
You can do more in-depth from the Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:
For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.
Travel Resources
🚗 Driving
You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.
✈ By Air
You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).
You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.
Closeline
If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.
uShare
Send photos to uShare@keloland.com
Weather Resources