SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a blizzard warning in effect for western South Dakota, road closures are imminent.

Monday afternoon, SD511 announced that Interstate 90 would close between Wall, South Dakota and the Wyoming border beginning at 8 p.m. MT. SD511 says to not only expect Interstate 90 to be closed for multiple days but warns travelers hoping to stop in Wall to ride out the storm that accommodations will be limited.

“Seek shelter elsewhere,” the announcement reads.

West River communities can expect anywhere from 18 to 24 inches in Rapid City and Custer and at least 12 inches in Pine Ridge. Central South Dakota, which is also included in the blizzard warning, can expect between 12 to 18 inches of snow.

In addition to large amounts of snow, there will be strong winds approaching 50 mph especially in northeastern South Dakota.