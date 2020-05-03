I-90 Speedway to host practice May 9, open May 16

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The I-90 Speedway in Hartford is updating its schedule for this year.

The organization announced that May 9 will be a practice day for teams, and the season opener is scheduled for the following Saturday May 16. They say the practice day will start at noon and run until dusk. The grandstands will not be open for the practice event.

The announcement says the change is in response to the executive order from Gov. Noem.

More information can be found on the I-90 Speedway website.