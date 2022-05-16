INTERIOR, S.D. (KELO) — First responders in western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend.

The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire. Officials say the driver had already detached the truck from the trailer.

Authorities say people were driving fast through the scene. A silver SUV went through at over 80 miles an hour. The driver was later found by law enforcement and given a ticket.