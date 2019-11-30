I-90 remains closed from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety is advising travelers that I-90 will remain closed between the Wyoming border and Chamberlain, both east and west bound until crews can reassess the road conditions Sunday morning.

A blizzard warning has been issued for the western portion of the state.

Many highways are ice covered, and travel is being discouraged Friday night into Sunday morning unless absolutely necessary.

