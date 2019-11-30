Breaking News
Plane crashes south of Chamblerlain
1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Britton Lutheran Parish City of Aberdeen City of DeSmet City of Gregory City of Huron City of Redfield Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Veblen Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Long Lake, SD St. James Lutheran Church Leola, SD and Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Lon United in Faith Parish UMC - Burke Unity of the Black Hills Spiritual Center Wagner Indian Health Services

I-90 remains closed from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
interstate-90_122991520621

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety is advising travelers that I-90 will remain closed between the Wyoming border and Chamberlain, both east and west bound until crews can reassess the road conditions Sunday morning.

A blizzard warning has been issued for the western portion of the state.

Many highways are ice covered, and travel is being discouraged Friday night into Sunday morning unless absolutely necessary.

Track the weather in your area by downloading the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests