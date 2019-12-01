I-90 open from Chamberlain to Wyoming border

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation and Public Safety has reopened both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border.

Officials are reminding drivers that even though the interstate is open, roads are still ice-covered and snow-packed in some areas. There are still ‘No travel advisories’ throughout much of the state, especially the southeast portion. Strong winds are causing heavy drifting.

Here are the current road conditions in South Dakota according to SafeTravelUSA.

You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.

