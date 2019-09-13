I-90 only way in or out of Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — As water levels continue to rise in some areas of KELOLAND, more road closures are expected throughout the day Friday.

In Brandon, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said there is only one route in and out of town — Interstate 90. According to authorities, Madison Street is closed, Park Street is closed, East Aspen is closed.

Construction has closed West Holly Boulevard, which turns into East Rice Street in Sioux Falls, just south of I-90.

Interstate 90 West of Sioux Falls also remains closed until Plankinton.

Brandon Valley schools are closed Friday because of flooding.

Authorities say people should give themselves extra time when commuting in the morning.