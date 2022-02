RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers on Interstate 90 in western South Dakota are being detoured off the road due to a crash.

According to a Tweet from the Rapid City Police Department, the crash is near mile marker 57. Westbound traffic is being diverted around the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as of 11 a.m. MT.

According to South Dakota 511, the interstate is slippery with scattered ice from the Wyoming border to just east of Rapid City. There is snow falling across the area.