SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota.

The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday.

I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395.

Officials will continually assess conditions to determine when I-90 can be reopened safely. To view the latest road conditions in Minnesota, click here. To view the latest road conditions in South Dakota, click here.