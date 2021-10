RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation says I-90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 10 p.m. MT.

Heavy wet snow is expected to fall overnight, ranging from 12-18 inches in some locations.

SDDOT says they anticipate secondary highways in the Black Hills will also become impassable throughout the night.