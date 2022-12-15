SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol said on Facebook that Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming border will close today at 10 a.m. MT and 11 a.m. CT.

All four lanes will be closed. I-90 within the Rapid City metro area (exit 55 to exit 67) will be open for local travel.

This section of the I-90 had re-opened on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Continued snow and high winds are forcing the closure.

I-90 from Rapid City to Mitchell is closed. Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border is also closed in all four lanes.