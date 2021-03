KADOKA, S.D. (KELO) — A grassfire has caused the South Dakota Department of Transportation to close Exit 150 at Kadoka to Exit 192 at Murdo.

The closure goes into effect immediately. SD DOT says that that section of I-90 will stay remained closed until it is safe to reopen to motorists.

Farther west in Rapid City, crews are currently working on a large fire that has caused evacuations. Stay with KELOLAND News for the latest on the fires.