SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 will be closed in western South Dakota Tuesday.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 will be closed eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain to Rapid City starting at 10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT.

The DOT says travelers should know the DOT continues to monitor the storm and plans to close I-90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming border and from Mitchell to Chamberlain Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say along with interstate closures, there is No Travel Advised on many state highways throughout western and central South Dakota.

On Monday, DOT officials also sent a warning about possible closures on Interstate 29 north of Brookings. No official closing has been announced, but worsening weather may impact travel.