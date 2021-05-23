I-90 at Exit 59 to temporary close this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The westbound on-ramp at Exit 59 at N. LaCrosse Street on Interstate 90 will close Wednesday at 9 a.m. through August 31.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the closure is related to safety concerns while ramp widening and construction proceeds. They also advise using detours, including Exit 58 at Haines Avenue as an alternate.

The project at Exit 58 is the beginning of a two-year project to add auxiliary lanes on I-90. The overall project is expected to be completed in June of 2023.