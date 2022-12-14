SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 will close in northeastern South Dakota Wednesday night.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced both northbound and southbound lanes on I-29 would close from Watertown to the North Dakota border starting at 7 p.m.

“The combination of newly developing snow and sustained winds will make I-29 impassable during the overnight hours,” a news release from the DOT stated.

For travelers heading east and west, Interstate 90 has been closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City since Tuesday morning. At 5 p.m., I-90 will be closed from Mitchell to Rapid City.

The Department of Public Safety said failure to comply with an interstate closure may result in a $232 fine or a civil penalty up to $1,000.

DOT officials say many vehicles have become stuck and stranded in an attempt to travel on state highways avoiding interstate closures.

Snow and strong winds are making many state highways impassable and many state highways are posted as “No Travel Advised.”