SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border will close at 6 tonight. This includes northbound and southbound lanes.

Strong winds and snow will make this section of the interstate impassable during the evening and overnight, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said.

The SDDOT also said secondary highways will become impassable throughout the evening and overnight. No travel is advised for most of northeast South Dakota because of blizzard like conditions, the SDDOT said.