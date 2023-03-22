Photo from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 29 from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line Wednesday morning.

The interstate was closed Tuesday at 7 p.m. due to hazardous driving conditions created by accumulating snow in the area.

Drivers can still expect to encounter snow/ice-covered roads. Officials say travelers should use extra caution and reduce speed while on roads.

Snow equipment will also be present on the roadways today.

SD 511 as of 8:10 a.m. CT

No travel advisories remain in place on some state highways in the northeastern part of the state.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.