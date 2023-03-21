SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather is again causing roads to be closed down across KELOLAND.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says I-29, both northbound and southbound will be closed from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

DOT says accumulating snow is causing hazardous travel throughout northeastern South Dakota. Snow rates will continue to create difficult travel conditions.

No Travel Advisories are also in place on secondary highways in northeastern South Dakota because of the accumulating snow and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system.

