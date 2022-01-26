I-29 crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured near Flandreau

MOODY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead and three others are hurt following a crash west of Flandreau Monday morning.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a pickup pulling a trailer was heading north on I-29 when it hit a patch of ice. It slid through the median and collided with a southbound car.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Two passengers in the pickup were also hurt. One was taken to a Flandreau hospital, the other to one in Sioux Falls. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

Southbound lanes of I-29 were closed for several hours, officials say.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

