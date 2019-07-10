I-29 construction project set to be finished this year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City construction project more than a decade in the making now has a deadline that is finally in sight.

It has become normal for many Siouxlanders to see construction. For more than 10 years, I-29 has been a work in progress. Iowa’s DOT said that by the end of this year, all of the construction should be gone. In the meantime, drivers especially truck drivers say it’s caused them many problems.

“It costs us more in fuel with all the detours and roundabouts we have to go through to get around,” said Alexander Merrick, a truck driver.

Truck drivers said driving through Sioux City has been a pain for the past decade.

“It’s been an annoyance with all the detouring but at least here they have you detoured in a short enough route. It’s not overdoing it too badly,” said Merrick.

By the end of the year, the seemingly permanent I-29 orange cones will be a thing of the past.

“It’s been very rewarding, and we look forward to having the work done at fully operational, and folks appreciate what was done concerning the circumstances,” said Schultz.

Project Manager Dakin Schultz is excited to see an end to all of this work and said so far, they’re still on track to wrap up this December.

“We are always concerned about our schedules certainly especially with the weather in the winter time, but our contractors have shown their resiliency, especially in the last few years, and we have been able to marshal the forces to get it done before winter shut down,” said Schultz.

Schultz said he has faith that as long as the weather continues to hold, crews will be able to catch up on their schedule which will help truck drivers better plan their schedules next year.

“I would use it more often because I will not use it several times because of the construction. I’ll be looking forward to it, because my company is out of Minnesota, and I run 48 states so I’m sure it will be helpful,” said truck driver Charles Noland.

Engineers say the purpose of the project that began back in 2004 was all about improving safety for drivers in Siouxland.