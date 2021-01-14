I-29 and part of I-90 to close Thursday at 10 p.m.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — I-29 from the North Dakota border to the Iowa border and I-90 from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota border will be closing Thursday at 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning Thursday at 6 p.m. until Friday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. for the entire I-29 corridor in South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety, many highways are ice covered and slippery, and visibilities range from one-eight of a mile to zero. Travel is strongly discouraged across much of eastern South Dakota through Friday.

SDDOT will plow as conditions allow.

The SDDOT recently launched its 511 app and website tool to inform the public about road conditions and related topics.