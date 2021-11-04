I-229 sobriety checkpoint leads to 22 DUI arrests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 41 people have died because of alcohol-related crashes in South Dakota this year, according to the Highway Patrol.

Last year, 45 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes over the same time period.

One way law enforcement is trying to keep impaired drivers off the roads is through sobriety checkpoints.

A sobriety checkpoint was held on I-229 this past weekend from 11:00 Friday night to 2:00 Saturday morning.

About 1,500 cars went through the checkpoint.

In just three hours, 22 drivers were arrested for DUI.

South Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Mayer calls the number of DUI arrests alarming.

“Especially when we live in a city that has plenty of ride-sharing apps and businesses, taxi services, obviously the ability to call a friend to give a ride home. When we see 22 DUI arrests in one sobriety checkpoint is definitely alarming,” South Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Mayer said.

I-229 is a highly-traveled road.

Mayer says in the past two years’ time, the Highway Patrol has made 129 DUI arrests and has responded to 13 alcohol-related crashes on I-229.

“There’s reasons why we do these sobriety checks in these locations and the arrests and the crashes are the reason for doing that,” Mayer said.

Driving under the influence may not only get you in trouble with the law, but it can be deadly.

“Not only the potential of hurting themselves, but hurting other people on the highways. Obviously in our line of work we see too many crashes, and simply these crashes are avoidable,” Mayer said.

This past weekend’s checkpoint led to 52 arrests total, including 17 illegal drug arrests.

The Department of Public Safety has planned 17 sobriety checkpoints in 14 counties throughout the month of November.