I-229 lane closures announced between 26th Street and 10th Street exits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re planning on taking I-229 in Sioux Falls Monday, there are some lane closures you may want to be aware of.

Starting Monday, September 13 and going through Thursday, survey crews will be working on I-229 between the 26th Street Exit and the 10th Street Exit.

There will be lane closures in the northbound lanes Monday and Tuesday, and southbound lanes will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Work is set between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says motorists should be prepared for delays and be aware of workers in adjacent driving lanes.