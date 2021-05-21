I-229 crash slows traffic during noon hour in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Interstate 229 over the noon hour on Friday.

It happened near the 10th Street exit in eastern Sioux Falls.

A photo of the crash shared by a viewer shows a car on its roof. Our KELOLAND News Photographer was there as the car was loaded on a tow truck and taken away.

We have a message into the Department of Public Safety for details on the crash; we’ll update this story when we get new information.

