I-229 closed eight nights for 26th Street bridge work

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night was the first night of some major closures taking place on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls.

Crew’s have been working all night to install beams for the bridge over I-229 at 26th Street. The city says this construction will be an eight night process, with Monday night being the first.

Every night at 6 p.m., a stretch of I-229 between Cliff Avenue and 10th Street will become a one way. Then at 8 p.m. it will be fully closed so crews can continue working on the project.

The new structure at the 26th Street exit is part of the $36.5 million project being completed on I-229 and 26th Street.

The city has been giving consistent updates on the project on its website. On that page, you can see the progress that’s been made and being planned for the two-year long project.