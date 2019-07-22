HyVee spreading kindness with flowers all month long

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Along with their annual rose sale to benefit charity, HyVee is also looking for kindness to ‘stem’ from another place.

All month long, they’ll be traveling around Sioux Falls to surprise or ‘KaBloom’ people with bouquets of roses, and business is ‘blooming’ for employees at the Urology Specialists.

“We were just KaBloomed,” CEO of Urology Specialists Dixie Wild said.

To be ‘KaBloomed’ means being surprised with a gift of roses.

“The beautiful, beautiful roses and just so many of them,” Wild said.

These ones are from the folks at the 57th & Cliff Avenue HyVee.

“We wanted to include the medical community in this because they give every day, they’re very caring people and we wanted to give them back something, so pay it forward to them for all they do,” 57th St. & Cliff Ave. HyVee Floral Department Manager Sheri Blare said.

All month long, they will be ‘KaBlooming’ members of the community.

“We’re also going to be KaBlooming some of our customers. So we’re going to be going to some of their homes and KaBlooming them,” Blare said.

The goal of this is to spread kindness through flowers.

“And pass on excitement and smiles and making people’s day and making people happy and just enjoying that we were picked,” Wild said.

…And then seeing that same kindness passed on from them to others.

“We’ll display them then we’ll pass them on to our patients, Wild said.

“We would like to see just how far this goes because it can be like the Bucket Challenge. We can get a lot of people to think of someone else during the day and just make a smile,” Blare said

You too can help spread the movement.

Just give anyone some roses either from HyVee, your own garden, or anywhere, and upload a video or picture of the surprise on social media using #KaBloom.