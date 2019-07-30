HyVee/Sanford Legends asking for grant applications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The HyVee/Sanford Legends grant process is underway and local organizations are being asked to apply for funding.

Legends For Kids raises money each year to put back into the Sioux Falls community. Nonprofits in the area can apply for money that will help buy sports equipment and more.

“Just the general athletics that you see around or read about in the paper, they all have funding needs. Hopefully we can help them in some shape or form,” Tim Stupka with Legends said.

Grant applications must be sent in by August 23rd. Your organization must operate within roughly 90 miles of Sioux Falls.