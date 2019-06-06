HydroGreen takes Mother Nature out of the equation

While many farmers have struggled to get spring planting done because of flooding and wet conditions this spring, one area farmer might have it figured out.

It’s an idea that takes mother nature out of the equation.

While some farmers are just getting started on spring planting, crops have been growing like crazy at Craig Livingston’s operation near Renner and they have been all year long, regardless of the weather conditions.

“We don’t have to worry about rain, snow or if it’s not going to rain, it’s a good thing,” owner Craig Livingston said.

Hydrogreen Global Technologies uses a growing system to plant and harvest crops indoors in just six days; crops like barley and wheat.

They call this ‘land on a stand.’

Hydrogreen is now selling these growing systems to farmers and other customers all over the world.

“We’ve started to sell equipment in Jordan, Sudan, DuBai, Australia, New Zeland and Italy,” Livingston said.

Hydrogreen has also hired three animal scientists who will help convince farmers that this feed is a good supplement for their livestock.

“It has more energy than a corn silage and has about the same protein as a really good alfalfa hay,” livestock nutritionist Brandon Peterson said.

Sydney Cowan was recently hired too. She’s in charge of testing and researching new feed products; like corn silage.

She is convinced this is the future.

“Long summers in the field will kind of be a thing of the past, we are just going to be able to go in push a button and be able to harvest,” Cowan said.

Livingston says today’s farmers have to wait to harvest every fall, with his grow systems, they could harvest every day.

