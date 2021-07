SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With this weather, it’s important to stay hydrated.

“Like your car or your house or your air conditioning system, your cooling system functions with fluids. And the Freon for your body is staying hydrated. You know, we have our own little cooling system here in our body, and we need to make sure that it works,” Dr. Jeffrey Anderson said.

There are plenty of warning signs for heat stroke, including excessive sweating, fatigue, shortness of breath and chest discomfort