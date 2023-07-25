SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you’re working hard in the heat, or having some fun in the sun, it’s important to stay hydrated.

David Ramsey keeps a water bottle handy as he rides the bike trail in Sioux Falls.

“I start with this about 3/4 ice and I stop along and use the fountains, drink out of that, drink out of this as I need,” Ramsey said.

Lindsie Sechser, a nanny, also came prepared today for her trip to the park with toddler Grant.

“We always bring our water bottles and keep some in the Jeep too for backup,” Sechser said.

Sanford clinical dietitian Tiffany Krogstead says if you’re going to be active in the heat, hydrate the night before.

Make sure you’re drinking during the day even when you’re not thirsty or hungry.

“Eating hydrating foods throughout the day, things like cucumbers, celery, strawberries. Things to avoid when it’s really hot…I think of foods that are highly processed or high in fat,” Krogstead said. ” Krogstead said.

In general, Krogstead recommends drinking at least half your body weight in fluid ounces.

But if you’re going to be active, drink even more.

You may want something with electrolytes such as a sports drink.

“That’s going to help with body functions. Sodium and potassium and things like that help regulate your body functions,” Krogstead said.

Staying healthy in the heat makes for a much better time outdoors.

“I don’t like falling over, and in this heat, it doesn’t take much sometimes,” Ramsey said.

Signs of dehydration include lightheadedness, dizziness, nausea, and a rapid pulse.

In that case, the best thing to do is try to cool down as quickly as possible.

You can put your feet in cold water or submerse your whole body.