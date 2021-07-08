Hydrant party invites families to connect with first responders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters blasted water across the streets of Frank Olson Park today. But it wasn’t for a fire — instead the water served as a sprinkler for the first Hydrant Party of the summer.

“It’s a way to beat the heat, bring the fun to the neighborhoods, especially locations that don’t have easy access to a pool,” Chad Quissell, recreation program coordinator said.

Organizers picked this location for a reason.

“Part of the reason that we started at Frank Olson was unfortunately that Frank Olson isn’t open right now due to a staff shortage. So we thought let’s bring the fun to them, expose them to this fun event, and what a great way to kick off this year,” Quissell said.

Led by a DJ and Sioux Falls Park employee, the kids got to sing, dance and even limbo through the water.

“I just think it’s awesome that Sioux Falls is out doing things like this to get everybody involved. It’s cool,” Green said.

The Siouxland Library Book mobile also stopped by.

“Water and books, it didn’t seem like a good combination. But especially on a day like today where it’s a little cooler so kids want to take a break from the water, maybe warm up a little bit,” Alysia Boysen, senior librarian said.

An event the whole family could enjoy.

“I love just seeing people having fun, them talking about how much fun they’ve had, seeing familiar faces from previous years talking about how they had to come back,” Quissell said. “It’s a staple of their summer fun. So really the community engagement and seeing that they enjoy it, there’s nothing better than that.”

Click here for the Sioux Falls Parks and Rec events calendar for information on locations and other events happening around the city.