RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The sun is out, the temperatures are high and local community departments are hosting a fun water party to help you cool off.

Friday afternoon, Rapid City hosted its second Hydrant Party of the season.

It’s an opportunity for families to have a little extra fun while cooling off.

“This is just a free event for everyone to come out and have some fun. Get to know our parks if they didn’t know about the parks. Get to have some fun with the police officers and firefighters. Learn about the library and learn about solid waste as well,” Parks and Rec Specialist Lindsey Myers said.

After setup is complete, the only thing left is for the hydrant to be opened.

“We’re here to get the water going and pump some water with our engine. But we’re going to be out there playing around and having some water fights also,” Rapid City Fire Department Captain Guy Bennett said.

The second hydrant party here in Rapid City of the summer, with the third taking place in August, is going to feature firefighters spraying the hose across the field as well as water balloons, tic-tac-toe, bowling and a dozen other activities.

“It’s just a lot of fun to get out in the community, and be able to spend some time with the community members and have some fun. It’s a nice summer day to spray some water,” Bennett said.

This two-hour event aims to help kids get outside and be active as well as to educate them on all the city has to offer.

“It’s really great to see everybody within the city come together as a team and just to show how much fun we like to have. And to see everybody else smile and have just as much fun,” Myers said.

From playing in the water, to learning about the environment, checking out a fun book to throwing some water balloons at city officers, the second Hydrant Party has been a success.

Rapid City will be hosting the final Hydrant Party on August 11 at Centennial Park.