Hyde County Sheriff died in North Carolina, according to obit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sheriff who became part of statewide news story died in North Carolina on Nov. 1, according to his obituary.

Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, 69, as the first on the scene after South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hit and killed Joe Boever on Sept. 12, 2020. At the time, Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer.

Services are pending.

Volek worked in law enforcement in the county for more than 30 years.

“Volek’s tenure should be commended. Those of us serving rural areas are committed to providing emergency services and law enforcement, whether it involves friend, family or foe. It is done in our hometown where we often know those involved well, which isn’t easy. I thank him for bringing me to this community. I will miss him,” Hyde County Deputy Nathan Brady said on Facebook.

Volek’s family requested in his obituary that individuals give to others in tribute to him.

“Give $5 to a stranger who needs gas or lend an ear to listen to someone having a hard day. Find a way to do something for someone and think of living like Mike for just a moment. If you feel like sharing, the family would love to hear about the impact of these moments,” the family said in his obituary.

A hearing on the possible impeachment of Ravnsborg is about a week away.