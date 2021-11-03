Hybrid music group makes first appearance in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– A new kind of concert is coming to Brookings. The Arts Council and Chamber are teaming up to bring in a hybrid music group.

The group is called The Fourth Wall Ensemble. The musicians are also actors and dancers who work to get the audience involved in the show.

Come Sunday, the concert hall on the SDSU campus will be filled with people looking for a new artistic experience.

The Fourth Wall Ensemble is making its first appearance in Brookings, putting on a show that combines music with acting, dancing and audience engagement. It’s a show for people of all ages.

“This show is a combination, so it’s not just traditional musicians playing. It is musicians on hoverboards, it’s musicians doing yoga, its using dance as well as music as a form of entertainment,” said Ashley Ragsdale, executive director of the Brookings Arts council.

Music professors at SDSU see this as an opportunity to expand their students’ knowledge of possible careers.

“One of the things that we try to do here on campus and at our school of performing arts is talk to our students about being broad and being forward thinking and we are hoping that we’re training the next generation of leaders for the next 25-50 years of artists and educators and leaders and what’s so cool about Fourth Wall and so engaging is that they’ve crafted a career in a field that didn’t exist before,” said Aaron Ragsdale, Professor of Music at SDSU.

Tickets to the performance are free, and they look at this as a way to give back to the Brookings community.

“Music and art in general is important and so anytime that we can have new experiences for people to come in and listen to and participate in, it either lets you have that kind of mental health break that you need, that we all need after these past two years, but also it’s important for your own growth and health to be able to have these fun and exciting experiences,” said Ashley.

The concert will be held in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center at SDSU on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.