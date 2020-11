SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the Midwest, Hy-Vee is reinstating its reserved shopping hour for customers considered “high risk.”

The reserved hour will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday.

It’s dedicated for customers who are 60 and older, expectant mothers and people with underlying health conditions.

Hy-Vee asks all other customers to please respect this hour reserved for at-risk customers.