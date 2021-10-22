Hy-Vee pharmacies and Lewis Drug to offer COVID-19 booster shots

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. The government is close to publishing the details of a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering more than 80 million Americans at companies with 100 or more workers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who are eligible can now get their booster shots for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson at Lewis Drug and Hy-Vee pharmacies.

Hy-Vee says the booster is available at pharmacy locations across its eight-state region. Hy-Vee strongly recommends that you schedule your shot in advance.

Lewis Drug will be hosting booster shot clinics next week on Tuesday and Thursday. The location at 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The other three locations will host the booster shot clinics from 4-7 p.m.

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90-percent effective at protecting kids from infection. This comes after the CDC approved Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for boosters.

The CDC is recommending booster shots for Moderna recipients 65 and up and for people at a higher risk.

The third shot should be at least six months after their second.

The agency also recommended that all Johnson & Johnson recipients get a booster two months after their initial dose.

The new rules also allow people to choose which vaccine they want to use for a booster.