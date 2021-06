SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you have yet to get a vaccine, Hy-Vee is offering an incentive.

Starting Tuesday, June 1, each person who completes their COVID-19 vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy will get a $10 Hy-Vee gift card.

You’ll have from June 1st through November 11th to get vaccinated and qualify for the gift card.